Braga vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

The Portuguese Primeira Liga action resumes over the weekend as Braga host Benfica at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Friday night.
The hosts and the visiting side are separated by just one place in the league standings. But the points difference between the two is significant. Benfica, third in the standings, have 61 points while Braga trail them by 12 points in fourth place.
Braga returned to winning ways in their previous league outing as they secured a 2-1 win at Portimonense. Benfica also secured a 2-1 win at Vizela before the international break.
Both sides are in action in European tournaments next week, with the hosts playing Rangers in the Europa League and the visitors taking on Liverpool. The hosts play their game a couple of days later than Benfica, so they might field a strong starting XI here.
Braga vs Benfica Head-to-Head
The two sides have locked horns 74 times across all competitions since 1990. As expected, the visiting side have been the better team in this fixture with 45 wins to their name.
The hosts have defeated the Lisbon giants just 15 times and 14 games have ended in draws. Os Arcebispos have emerged as the better side in recent fixtures and have four wins in their last six encounters against the visitors.
When the two sides met at the Estadio da Luz in November, the then-hosts secured a thumping 6-1 win, with Everton Soares and Rafa Silva bagging a brace apiece.
Braga form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D
Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W
Braga vs Benfica Team News
Braga
Nuno Sequeira and Roger Fernandes are the two injury concerns for the hosts. Jean-Baptiste Gorby and Vitinha's involvement in the game remains doubtful.
Injuries: Nuno Sequeira, Roger Fernandes
Doubtful: Jean Gorby, Vitinha
Suspension: None
Benfica
Lucas Verissimo and Rodrigo Pinho continue to be the two injury concerns for As Águias. Adel Taarabt's involvement in the game remains doubtful while Haris Seferovic has recovered from a leg injury and is in contention to start here.
Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho
Doubtful: Adel Taarabt
Suspended: None
Braga vs Benfica Predicted XI
Braga Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matheus (GK); Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, David Carmo; Lucas Mineiro, Mutassim Al-Musrati, Andre Castro, Francisco Moura; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Victor Oliveira
Benfica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo; Soualiho Meite, Julian Weigl; Rafa Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Everton, Darwin Nunez
Braga vs Benfica Prediction
The visiting side have much to lose from the game if they field a strong starting XI as they face Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Braga will have two more days of rest for their Europa League tie.
Taking this into consideration and also the fact that the hosts have been the better side in recent meetings with the visitors, Braga should be able to secure a win here.
Prediction: Braga 2-1 Benfica