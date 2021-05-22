Braga vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2020-21

Benfica and Braga will square off in this season's Taca de Portugal final at the Estadio Cidade de Coimbra on Sunday.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 3-1 away win at Vitoria SC in their final game of the Primeira Liga. They reached the Taca de Portugal final last year as well but lost 1-2 to bitter rivals FC Porto.

Meanwhile, Braga ended their league campaign with a draw against Portimonense. It is their first final appearance in the last five years and they will certainly be looking to make it count.

Braga vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Braga and Benfica have taken each other on in 54 games so far. Benfica have dominated the matchup, winning 31 of those clashes. Braga have only won 12 games in comparison, with 11 matches ending in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides came in the league back in March, when Benfica ran out 2-0 winners away from home. Haris Seferovic assisted Rafa Silva for the opener in the first half. Silva later returned the favor in the second half, ensuring Jorge Jesus' men earned a comfortable win on the night.

Braga form guide in Taca de Portugal: W-W-W-W-W

Benfica form guide in Taca de Portugal: W-W-W-W-W

Braga vs Benfica Team News

Braga

Francisco Moura won't be able to feature in the final due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Iuri Medeiros and David Karmo are out with knee and ankle problems respectively.

Injured: Francisco Moura, Iuri Medeiros and David Karmo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica

Lucas Verissimo (muscle injury), Andre Almeida (cruciate ligament rupture) and Andreas Samaris (achilles tendon) won't be available for selection.

Veteran centre-back Jardel is out with an unknown injury.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Andre Almeida, Andreas Samaris, Jardel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Braga vs Benfica Predicted XIs

Braga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matheus; Nuno Sequeira, Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, Ricardo Esgaio; Galeno, Fransergio, Al Musrati, Lucas Piazon; Andraz Sporar, Andre Horta

O nosso @AbelRuizOrtega está nos eleitos da @SeFutbol 🇪🇸 para o @UEFAUnder21 na Hungria-Eslovénia! 👏🔴⚪️ — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) May 21, 2021

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Gabriel; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Diogo Goncalves; Pizzi, Haris Seferovic, Everton

Braga vs Benfica Prediction

The final is expected to be an exciting affair, considering both Braga and Benfica will be looking to end their season with a trophy.

Benfica have a superior starting XI, while the Eagles' excellent performances in the league make them the favorites to win the Taca de Portugal final.

Prediction: Braga 0-1 Benfica