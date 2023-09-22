Braga vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Braga welcome leaders Boavista to the Estadio Municipal de Braga in the Primeira Liga on Sunday (September 24).

The hosts have been inconsistent this campaign, with two wins and as many losses in five games. Braga's three-game unbeaten run ended in a 3-1 defeat at Farense last week.

Their poor form continued in a 2-1 home loss to Napoli in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday. Bruma scored the equaliser in the 84th minute. but Sikou Niakate's own goal condemned them to a loss.

Boavista, meanwhile. have done surprisingly well in the league and are taop the standings, winning four of their five games. They eased past last-placed Chaves 4-1 last week at home.

They scored all four goals in the first 23 minutes, with Tiago Morais and Salvador Agra netting inside five minutes before Robert Bozeník bagged a 12-minute brace.

Braga vs Boavista Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Portuguese rivals have crossed paths 91 times across competitions, with both teams winning 34 times.

Braga are unbeaten in six league meetings against Boavista, drawing three.

Braga are unbeaten in 15 of their 16 home meetings against Boavista.

Boavista have the best attacking record in the Primeira Liga, scoring 14 goals in five games, with six coming in two away games.

Braga have one win in four games across competitions, losing twice.

Braga vs Boavista Prediction

Braga have suffered two straight defeats, scoring twice and conceding five times. At home, they have one win in four games, scoring five times and conceding six. They have scored 10 goals in five games this season and have conceded as many.

Boavista, meanwhile, have an unbeaten record this season, winning their last twi games. They have outscored Braga 7-4 in their last four meetings across competitions.

While Braga have dominated proceedings at home against Boavista, they have scored once apiece in their last four meetings. They have seen a drop in form recently, and considering Boavista's 100% away record this season, expect the vistors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Braga 1-2 Boavista

Braga vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Boavista

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Bozeník to score or assist any time - Yes