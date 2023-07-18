Braga vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19, 2023 

Cardiff City will look to continue their unbeaten run in the pre-season against Portuguese side Braga at the Municipal de Lagos in Portugal on Wednesday (July 19).

The Welsh outfit are yet to taste defeat in four outings, having enjoyed a smooth run in the summer. Cardiff began with a 2-0 defeat of Penybont, followed by a 3-1 victory over The New Saints.

Cambridge United ended their winning run by holding them to a 1-1 draw, but the Bluebirds bounced back with a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers.

Having finished a lowly 21st in the Championship last season to narrowly avoid relegation, Cardiff look determined to pull up trees in the upcoming campaign. They saw a managerial change, with Erol Bulut replacing Sabri Lamouchi at the helm.

Bulut's tenure has got off to a promising start, with Cardiff putting up encouraging displays in the friendlies. However, Braga will be their toughest assignment yet.

The Portuguese side have won all their fixtures in the pre-season convincingly, thrashing Torreense 4-0 in the first game before a 2-0 victory over Boavista.

The Minho Warriors made a strong end to their league season last time, finishing third in the league, behind only giants Benfica and FC Porto.

However, they lost 2-0 to Porto in the Taca de Portugal cup final in their last game of the 2022-23 season, marking a bitter-sweet end to their campaign.

Braga vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two clubs are meeting for the first time.

Braga have won both their friendly games this summer without conceding (4-0 vs Torreense and 2-0 vs Boavista).

Cardiff have won three and drawn once in four pre-season games this summer.

The visitors have conceded in three pre-season games.

Cardiff travel outside the Welsh capital for the first time this summer.

Braga vs Cardiff City Prediction

Braga have been on a roll this summer and will enter the game high on confidence. They have the home advantage too, with the fixture being set in their home country.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are unbeaten this summer and could give Braga a serious run for their money, but expect the Portuguese side to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Cardiff

Braga vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes