Braga vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Braga and Casa Pia will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 32 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Benfica last weekend. They went into the break ahead courtesy of Ricardo Horta's 28th-minute strike. However, late substitute Marcos Leonardo had an immediate impact, scoring seconds after coming on with 20 minutes to go. The former Santos man completed his brace deep into injury time after David Neres had put the Eagles ahead.

Casa Pia, meanwhile, saw off Chaves with a 3-1 home win. Duplexe Chamba, Yuki Soma and Andre Lacximicant all found the back of the net to inspire the win.

The victory left them in ninth spot in the table, having garnered 35 points from 31 games. Braga are fourth on 62 points.

Braga vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have three wins and one draw in five games against Casa Pia.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Braga claimed a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Casa Pia's last seven league games have produced an average of 11.4 corner kicks.

Five of Braga's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Casa Pia's last five games have witnessed three goals or more scored.

Braga vs Casa Pia Prediction

Braga's loss to Benfica last week negatively impacted their top-three hopes. It saw them fall one point behind the Dragons with three games to go. Furthermore, they are just two points ahead of fifth-placed Vitoria Guimaraes and are in danger of missing out on Europa League qualification.

Casa Pia have had another memorable campaign and are on course for a second consecutive mid-table finish. This is despite Os Gansos having competed in the top flight for the first time in 83 years last season.

Games between these two sides have been cagey in the last few seasons. However, they have been involved in high-scoring games in recent weeks. Braga are more desperate for points and we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Casa Pia

Braga vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score in both halves