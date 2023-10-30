Braga vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023

Braga welcome Casa Pia to the Estadio Municipal for a Portuguese League Cup clash on Wednesday (November 1).

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw at Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. Roko Baturina put Gil ahead in the first half before Braga were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute. Andre Horta scored a brace to put Braga 3-2 up, but Roan Wilson scored an 89th-minute leveler.

Casa, meanwhile, claimed a memorable point in a 1-1 draw at Benfica. Joao Mario put the Eagles ahead in the 44th minute before Gaizka Larrazabal drew the game level in the 81st minute.

Os Gansos now turn their attention to the League Cup, where they won 2-1 at home over Nacional in their last game. The win took them to top spot in Group A on three points while Braga are only kickstarting their campaign.

Braga vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the fourth meeting between the two sides. Braga have won twice and lost once.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Braga win 1-0 away in the league.

Their last three meetings have ended 1-0.

Ten of Braga's last 11 games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with nine producing at least three goals.

Casa's last five away games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Braga's eight competive home games this season have produced at least three goals.

Braga vs Casa Pia Prediction

Braga dropped crucial points in the title race over the weekend at Gil Vicente. The draw means they're winless in two games, having won the previous five.

Casa, meanwhile, are the underdogs on paper, and playing away from home further reduces their chances of success.

Braga have shown some defensive vulnerabilites this season and might field an under-strength squad. However, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Braga 3-0 Casa

Braga vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals