Braga vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Braga and Casa Pia return to action in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they square off at the Estadio Braga Municipal on Sunday. Casa Pia completed the double over Carlos Vicens’ side last season and will head into the weekend looking to continue their recent dominance in this fixture.

Braga made it three wins from three in the Europa League on Thursday when they edged out Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade 2-1 at the Estadio Braga Municipal.

While Vicens’ men are flying high in Europe, they have struggled for results back home, where they are without a win in six straight games (2L, 4D) since claiming consecutive victories over Tondela and Alverca in their first two Primeira Liga matches.

Braga have picked up 10 points from their eight league games so far to sit ninth in the standings but could move into sixth place with a win this weekend.

On the other hand, Casa Pia booked their spot in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal last Sunday courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Portuguese amateur side Anca FC.

Head coach Joao Pereira will hope the cup result can serve as a springboard for an upturn in form in the league, where Casa Pia have failed to win five of their last six matches (3L, 2D).

Casa Pia have picked up just eight points from their eight Primeira Liga matches so far to sit 15th in the league table, two points above the danger zone.

Braga vs Casa Pia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the previous eight meetings between the sides, Braga boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Casa Pia have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Braga have failed to win five of their last six Primeira Liga home matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since the start of May.

Casa Pia have won just two of their 12 away games in the league since the start of February while losing seven and picking up three draws in that time.

Braga vs Casa Pia Prediction

Buoyed by their midweek Europa League win, Braga will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to find their feet in the league.

While Casa Pia will be aiming to continue from where they left off in the Taca de Portugal, they have struggled for results away from home this year and we see them falling short at the Estadio Braga Municipal.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 Casa Pia

Braga vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Braga’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Braga’s last six games)

