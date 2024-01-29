Braga vs Chaves Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31st 2024

Braga and Chaves will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 19 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are fresh off winning a third Taca da Liga title on Saturday. They squared off against Estoril in the final and found themselves behind courtesy of Cassiano's sixth-minute penalty. Ricardo Horta drew the game level in the 20th minute and neither side was able to add to their tally until fulltime. Os Arcebispos eventually triumphed with a 5-4 victory in the penalty shootout.

Braga will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Famalicao. Chaves, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw at home to Chaves.

The stalemate left them at the bottom of the standings having garnered just 12 points from 18 games. Braga sit in fourth spot with 36 points to show for their efforts in 18 games.

Braga vs Chaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 19 wins and two draws from the last 26 head-to-head games while Chaves were victorious on five occasions.

Braga claimed a 4-2 away victory in the reverse fixture.

Chaves have won just one of their last 10 league games (seven defeats).

Five of the last six head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Braga have won seven of the last eight head-to-head games (one loss).

Four of Chaves' last five away games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Braga vs Chaves Prediction

Braga ended up winning the Portuguese League Cup over the weekend. However, Artur Jorge's side were pushed to the limit, contrary to pre-match expectations. Most of the celebratory champagne might still be on ice as they resume their quest to secure continental football next season.

Chaves are in more dire straits and in genuine danger of being relegated. They are currently five points away from safety and need to start adding points to their tally to avoid the drop. However, their form suggests that they are a team lacking in confidence and their quest does not get easier against a side they have lost seven of the last eight to.

We are backing Sporting Braga to claim all three points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 Chaves

Braga vs Chaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Braga/Braga