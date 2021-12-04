Braga vs Estoril Praia prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Sporting Braga take on Estoril Praia in their upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Sunday

Braga resume their Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign with a home game against Estoril Praia on Sunday. The game between the fourth-placed hosts and the fifth-placed visitors will take place at Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Braga recorded a 4-1 win over Vizela in their previous outing, which helped them return to winning ways in the league after a 6-1 thumping at the hands of Benfica in November.

Estoril Praia have performed well this term and are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Santa Clara last week in their league fixture.

Braga vs Estoril Praia Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 22 times across all competitions since 1991. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side here, having recorded 14 wins.

Five games have ended in a win for the visitors while the spoils have been shared three times in this fixture. Estoril have been winless since 2015 and Os Arcebispos have been victorious in five of their last six meetings in this fixture.

This will be the first league meeting between the two sides since 2018. They last met in the Allianz Cup quarter-finals in December. The game ended in a 3-1 win for the hosts.

Braga form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Estoril Praia form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W

Braga vs Estoril Praia Team News

Braga

The hosts have a few injury concerns for this game. Ali Elmusrati was absent from the squad against Vizela and is expected to miss the game on account of a muscle injury. Here are the other absentees for Braga:

Nuno Sequeira - Out for the season with knee injury

Vítor Tormena - Muscle injury

David Carmo - Muscle injury

Injuries: David Carmo, Nuno Sequeira, Vitor Tormena, Ali Elmusrati

Suspension: None

Estoril Praia

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for Canarinhos.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Braga vs Estoril Praia Predicted XI

Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus; Raul Michel Melo da Silva, Paulo Oliveira, Diogo Leite; Yan Couto, Wenderson Galeno, Lucas Piazon, Andre Castro; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Mario Gonzalez

Estoril Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thiago; Joaozinho, Nahuel Ferraresi, Patrick, Carles Soria; Joao Gamboa, Loreintz Rosier; Arthur Gomes, Andre Franco, Leonardo Ruiz; Chiquinho

Braga vs Estoril Praia Prediction

Braga have lost just once at home this season, with that loss against Sporting in August. Estoril have been unbeaten in their travels this season. The visiting side have a better defensive record than the hosts and could have a good outing here.

We predict the game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Braga 1-1 Estoril Praia

Edited by Peter P