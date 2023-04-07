Braga vs Estoril Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023 

Braga and Estoril battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 27 fixture on Saturday (April 8).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Chaves at the weekend. Iuri Medeiros and Abel Ruiz scored either side of Juninho's goal to inspire the Archbishops to victory.

Estoril, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Gil Vicente, with Alejandro Marques scoring the only goal of the game inside the opening seconds.

The victory saw the Canaries retain 15th spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 26 games and taking them six clear of the bottom three. Braga, meanwhile, remain in third spot with 59 points from 26 games.

Braga vs Estoril Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 25 previous occasions, with Braga leading 16-5.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Braga claim a 2-0 away win.

Estoril are winless in ten road games across competitions, losing eight, including the last seven.

Braga have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine home games against Estoril.

The hosts' last four home games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Braga have the best defensive home record in the league this term, conceding just six goals in 12 games.

Their last three meetings have produced less than three goals.

Braga vs Estoril Prediction

Braga's title challenge has frittered away in recent weeks, as they find themselves 12 points behind runaway leaders Benfica.

However, Artur Jorge's side will be keen to end the season on a high and are on a four-game unbeaten run. Meanwhile, Estoril's victory last weekend boosted their quest to avoid the drop, but their away record has been patchy, having lost their last seven games.

Braga are the favourites and should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 Estoril

Braga vs Estoril Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals

