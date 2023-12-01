Braga vs Estoril Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Braga will welcome Estoril to the Estadio Municipal de Braga for a Primeira Liga matchday 12 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League. Robin Gosens put the visitors ahead in the 42nd minute after their hosts were reduced to 10 men. Alvaro Djalo drew the game level six minutes after the break.

Estoril, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Mafra in the Taca de Portugal. They went behind to Diogo Almeida's 28th-minute strike but second-half goals from Heriberto Tavares and Cassiano helped them complete the comeback.

Seabra Vasco's side will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them dispatch Casa Pia with a 4-0 home win. Braga saw off Arouca with a 1-0 away victory.

The win left them in fourth spot, having garnered 23 points from 11 games. Estoril are 13th with 10 points to show for their efforts in 11 games.

Braga vs Estoril Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 17 wins and four draws in 26 previous head-to-head games while Sunday's visitors were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Braga claimed a 4-1 home win.

Braga are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games (eight wins and two draws).

Seven of Estoril's last eight away games in all competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Braga's last 10 games at home across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seven of Braga's last eight league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Braga vs Estoril Prediction

Braga are five points off the top two in the title race and need to keep winning games to remain on course. Artur Jorge's side have won just one of their last four home games in all competitions and will be expected to get back to winning ways here.

Estoril, for their part, are just one point above the relegation zone and a loss here could see them slip into the bottom three.

We are backing Braga to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Braga 3-1 Estoril

Braga vs Estoril Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals