Braga vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11th 2023

Braga will kickstart their 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign with a home game against Famalicao at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Friday.

Both teams secured top-10 finishes in the league last season, with the hosts finishing third with 78 points and the visitors finishing eighth with 44 points to their name.

The hosts played their first competitive match of the season on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round at home against Backa Topola. Goals from Pizzi, Bruma, and Álvaro Djaló helped them record a comfortable 3-0 win.

The visitors played in the first round of the Taca da Liga last month. They came from behind twice but Duarte Valente scored the winning penalty in the 11th minute of injury time to help Belenenses record a 3-2 win.

Braga vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 18 times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Primeira Liga. As expected, the hosts have the better record in these games with eight wins to their name. The visitors have four wins and six games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors last season, including a 4-1 home win in February.

The hosts have an unbeaten record against the visitors at home, recording seven wins in nine games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, including friendlies, recording six wins in that period. They have also kept five clean sheets in these games.

The visitors have played three games this season thus far, including friendlies, recording two wins. They have just one win in their last six away games in all competitions.

Braga vs Famalicao Prediction

Os Arcebispos have been undefeated in the 2023-24 campaign thus far and will look to continue their fine form in this match. They have suffered just one defeat in their last eight meetings against the visitors, though four games in that period have ended in draws.

Famalicenses suffered defeat in their only competitive game of the season last month and kept clean sheets in two friendlies thus far. As they have played just three games in the pre-season thus far, they might be a bit unprepared for this match.

Considering the hosts' unbeaten record at Friday's venue, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Famalicao

Braga vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pizzi to score or assist any time - Yes