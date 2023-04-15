Braga vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2023

Braga will welcome Gil Vicente to the Estádio Municipal de Braga in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five Primeira Liga games, recording four wins in that period. In their previous outing, goals from Abel Ruiz, Pizzi, Iuri Medeiros, and Joe Mendes helped them record a 4-1 home win over Estoril Praia. They continued their winning run in the Taca de Portugal with a 5-0 win over Nacional in the semi-final first leg.

Gil Vicente are winless in their last four league games, failing to score in their last three. They were held to a goalless draw by Chaves last time around.

With seven games left to play in the Primeira Liga, the hosts have a long shot at the league table-toppers as they trail league leaders Benfica by nine points.

Braga vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times in all competitions since 1990. As expected, the hosts have the better record in these games with 22 wins to their name. The visitors have 10 wins while 13 games have ended in draws.

Nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Braga have won 12 of their last 15 Primeira Liga matches.

Braga have won six of their last seven home games in the Primeira Liga, keeping five clean sheets in that period.

Gil Vicente's last 10 away games in the league have produced conclusive results, with seven defeats and three wins.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at Sunday's venue since 1993 against the visitors, with that defeat coming last season.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the competition this season, scoring 60 goals in 27 games.

Braga vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Os Arcebispos have an impressive home record this season, having gone unbeaten at Sunday's venue since November. They head into the game having won four of their last five league games and will have the upper hand in this match.

The visitors have just one win in their travels against the hosts since 1993 and might struggle here. They have failed to score in their last three league outings and, considering Gil Vicente's struggles, we are backing Braga to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 Gil Vicente

Braga vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Iuri Medeiros to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes