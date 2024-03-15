Braga vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Braga will trade tackles with Gil Vicente in a Primeira Liga round 26 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Rio Ave last weekend. Gil Vicente also shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Chaves.

The stalemate left the Galos in eighth spot in the league, having garnered 28 points from 25 games. Braga are fourth with 50 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Braga vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 58th meeting between the two sides. Braga have 23 wins to their name, Gil Vicente were victorious on 10 occasions while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting when they canceled each other out in a 3-3 stalemate in October 2023.

That draw ended a run of six consecutive head-to-head games to produce less than three goals.

Nine of Gil Vicente's last 11 league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Braga's draw with Rio Ave ended a run of six successive games in all competitions to produce over 2.5 goals.

Braga vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Braga once again find themselves playing catch-up with the big three but have Vitoria Guimaraes hot on their heels. Artur Jorge's side currenty hold the final European qualification spot in the table but are just three points above the team below them in the standings.

Gil Vicente have drawn their last three games on the bounce and have not found the back of the net in four of their last six league games. They enter this game as the underdogs but could try to limit the chances afforded to their hosts.

Braga tend to do well in home games where they are the favorites and they are unbeaten in their last five home league matches (three wins). The Archbishops still have a shot at making the top three and need a win here to keep pace with third-placed Porto. We are backing the hosts to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 Gil Vicente

Braga vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to win and keep a clean sheet