Braga vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Sporting Braga and Moreirense will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 20 clash on Sunday (February 4th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a surprise 1-1 draw at home to Chaves. They went ahead through Rodrigo Zalazar's 52nd-minute strike but were pegged back by Steven Vitoria's 62nd-minute equalizer.

Moreirense, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Famalicao. Maracas scored the match-winner with eight minutes left on the clock.

The victory left Os verdes e brancos in sixth spot in the league having garnered 32 points from 19 games. Braga are fourth with 37 points to show for their efforts in 19 games.

Braga vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 18 wins from the last 28 head-to-head games. Moreirense were victorious on four occasions while six games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Braga claimed a 3-2 away victory.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Braga's last four games have been level at halftime.

Moreirense's last four league games have produced less than 10 corner kicks.

Six of Braga's last seven home games across competitions, including each of the last five, have produced less than three goals.

Braga vs Moreirense Prediction

Braga were shockingly held to a draw by bottom-placed Chaves last time out. Artur Jorge's side have an oportunity to bounce right back in front of their fans and will welcome a Moreirense side that they have won against on each of their last six visits.

The Minho outfit were promoted to the top flight last season but have defied pre-season permutations and have had a fairytale campaign to this point. Rui Borges' side are currently in the hunt for European qualification and Braga's wobbles in recent weeks will give them confidence that they can leave here with something.

Braga are the favorites in this game and will be wary of dropping points in consecutive home matches. We are backing the hosts to claim all three points with a multigoal victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Braga 3-1 Moreirense

Braga vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: yes

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals: Yes

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here