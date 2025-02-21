Braga vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Sporting Braga and Nacional will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 23 clash on Friday (February 21st). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Braga.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Vitoria Guimaraes last weekend.

Nacional, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Estoril. They went behind to Andre Lacximicant's fourth-minute strike but Dudu equalized from the spot in first-half injury time. Daniel Penha put them ahead seven minutes into the second half while Felix Bacher drew the visitors level in the third minute of injury time.

The draw left the Madeira outfit in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered 23 points from 22 games. Braga are fourth with 44 points to their name.

Braga vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 26 wins from the last 43 head-to-head games. Nacional were victorious eight times while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Braga claimed a 3-0 away win.

Braga are unbeaten in their last six league games (five wins).

Nacional's last nine games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Braga have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games across competitions.

The last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Nacional have won just one of 13 away games across competitions this season (nine losses).

Braga vs Nacional Prediction

Braga are two points behind third-placed Porto as they seek a return to the Europa League. Carlos Carvalhal's side were on a four-game winning streak across competitions before their draw with Vitoria Guimaraes and have won their last four home games on the bounce.

Nacional have struggled throughout the season on their travels, winning just one game all season long. However, that win came in their most recent away game against SC Farense. Furthermore, they are winless in this fixture since October 2013, losing 10 of 14 games played in that time (four draws).

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Braga 3-0 Nacional

Braga vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals

