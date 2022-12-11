Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2022

Braga will entertain Pacos Ferreira at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in the Taca da Liga group stage on Sunday (December 11).

Braga have already secured their place in the next round, thanks to wins in their first two games. They beat Trofense 3-0 in their campaign opener and beat Casa Pia 1-0, thanks to Vítor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira's strike.

Pacos, meanwhile, are undefeated in their two games in the competition, playing out 1-1 draws against Casa Pia and Trofense. This game is just a formality for them, as the result won't have an impact on their place in the standings. Nonetheless, they will look to end their campaign with a win.

Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 51 times across competitions. Braga lead 25-15, while 11 games have been drawn.

They have met three times in the Taca da Liga. Their head-to-head record is perfectly even with a win apiece for either team and one game ending in a draw.

The two teams have endured contrasting fortunes in the Primeira Liga. Braga are third with 28 points, while Pacos are last with just two points.

Pacos are the only team in the top flight without a win this season.

Braga have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six games across competitions, while five of Pacos' last seven have produced under 2.5 goals.

Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction

The hosts have struggled in recent home games in the Primeira Liga, losing three of their last four. They have also failed to score in two of these games.

Pacos, meanwhile, are winless across competitions this season and have lost three of their last five away games. So Braga should eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Pacos Ferreira

Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Braga to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

