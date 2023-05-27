Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023 

Sporting Braga will host Pacos Ferreira on the final day of the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Boavista last weekend. They went ahead through Reggie Cannon's 59th-minute own goal and protected their lead until the third minute of injury time when Yusupha Njie leveled matters.

Pacos Ferreira, meanwhile claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Rio Ave. Nigel Thomas and Patrick William scored first-half goals to ensure the game was level at the break. Aderlain Santos scored an own goal three minutes after the break, while Alexandre Guedes made sure of the result with his 85th-minute penalty.

Despite the win, the Castores will play next season in the second division, having suffered relegation. They sit 17th with 23 points to show for their efforts in 33 games. Braga are third on 75 points and have already secured a place in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 53rd meeting between the two sides. Braga leads 26-15.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Braga claimed a 2-1 away win.

Pacos Ferreira have managed just one win from their last six away games.

Braga are currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak at home in all competitions, winning six matches in this sequence.

Four of Braga's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Pacos Ferreira have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last seven games on the road.

Braga have the joint-best defensive home record this season, having conceded just 11 goals in 16 games.

Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction

Both sides' respective positions in the table have already been confirmed, making this clash a dead rubber. However, Braga will be keen to sign out with a win in their final home game against a relegated opponent.

Artur Jorge's side have been consistent in matches they entered as the favorites this season and we expect this trend to continue.

The second-best attack in the league is going up against the second-worst defense and we are backing Braga's attacking impetus to be on full display in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Braga 4-0 Pacos Ferreira

Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to win both halves

