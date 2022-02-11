Braga vs Pacos Ferreira prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Braga entertain 12th-placed Pacos Ferreria at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Saturday.

Braga, fourth in the league standings, suffered a 2-1 loss at sixth-placed Vitoria in their previous league outing, which was their second loss in four league games.

The visiting side are winless in the league in 2022 and have played out four back-to-back draws heading into the fixture. Only 13th-placed Boavista have played more draws this season (11). While only the last-placed B-SAD have scored fewer goals (13).

Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Head-to-Head

There have been 48 games in this fixture since 1991. Braga hold the upper hand at the moment with 22 wins but are winless against their northern rivals since 2020.

Pacos Ferreira have 15 wins to their name while 11 games have ended in draws, including the last three games between the two sides.

They last met in league action at Saturday's venue in October in the Taca da Liga group stage fixture. The game ended in a goalless draw.

Braga form guide (Primeira Liga): L-W-W-L-D

Pacos Ferreira form guide (Primeria Liga): D-D-D-D-L

Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Team News

Braga

Nuno Sequeira and Lucas Mineiro continue to be the two absentees for the home side on account of ligament and muscle injuries respectively. There are no suspension or COVID-19 concerns to worry about for Carlos Carvahal.

David Carmo is set to return, having recovered from a tibia fracture that has kept him out of action for the last year.

Injured: Nuno Sequeira, Lucas Mineiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pacos Ferreira

João Vigário is ruled out with an undisclosed injury while Luís Bastos and André Ferreira's involvement remains doubtful after they tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Injured: João Vigário

Doubtful: Luís Bastos, André Ferreira

Suspended: None

Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI

Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus (GK); Diogo Leite, Vitor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira; Fabiano Silva, Andre Horta, Andre Castro, Wenderson Galeno; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz

Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Andre Ferreira (GK); Nuno Lima, Marco Baixinho, Jóbson de Brito Gonzaga, Fernando Fonseca; Luiz Carlos, Rui Pires; Ze Uilton, Lucas Silva, Helder Ferreira; Denílson

Braga vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction

Os Arcebispos have just two losses at home this season and have managed to keep two clean sheets in their last four games. Pacenses have just one win in their last five away games, having scored just once in that period.

While Braga have struggled in their recent outings, it is very unlikely they'll drop points against the low-scoring visitors. A win and a clean sheet for the hosts seems the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 Pacos Ferreira

Edited by Peter P