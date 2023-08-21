Braga vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23, 2023 

Braga host Panathinaikos in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff on Wednesday (August 23).

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 win at Chaves in the Primeira Liga. Late goals from Simon Banza and Pizzi helped the Archbishops claim maximum points. Braga booked their spot at this stage with a 7-1 aggregate win over Serbian side TSC in the third qualifying round. A 3-0 home win was followed up by a 4-1 win in Backa Topola.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, saw off Marseille on penalties following a 3-3 aggregate stalemate. They claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win in Greece but were on the cusp of elimination, having triled by two goals in the second leg in France.

However, a last-gasp penalty was awarded in the ninth minute of injury time, and Fotis Ioannidis held his nerve to half the deficit and draw the tie level. Extra time could not separate both sides before the Greek club progressed with a 5-3 win in the shootout.

The winner of this tie will book their spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage, while the loser drops down to the UEFA Europa League.

Braga vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Braga are seeking to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time in a decade. Panathinaikos have not participated in the Champions League since 2011.

Braga's four games this season have produced at least three goals.

Panathinaikos are winless in 11 away UEFA games where they were the bookmakers' underdogs (eight losses).

Braga have scored at least three goals in six of their last 10 competitive games.

None of Braga's last 68 UEFA games have ended goalless.

Braga vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Braga had a more straightforward route to the playoffs than Panathinaikos. Their comfortable first-leg win at home in the last round set the tone for their qualification, so they will look to replicate that.

Panathinaikos are the underdogs in the game, but they will look draw inspiration from their performance at the Velodrome against Marseille last week. Expect Braga to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Braga 3-1 Panathinaikos

Braga vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals