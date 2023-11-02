Braga vs Portimonense Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Braga host Portimonense at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Saturday in the Primeira Liga, looking to pick up their first win in four games.

The Archbishops have gone through a rough patch lately. They lost 2-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League before a 3-3 draw with Gil Vicente in the league and then a 1-1 stalemate with Casa Pia in the Taca Da Liga.

Artur Jorge's side will be eager to return to winning ways here to remain on the coattails of the top four. With 17 points in the bag from nine games, Braga are currently in fifth position on the table.

Portimonense are five places adrift of them in the standings, having accrued six points fewer. After opening their season with four winless games, the Marafados won three in their next five to climb out of the relegation zone.

This includes a narrow 1-0 win over Estoril Praia last weekend, as Pedro Henrique's 31st-minute strike was enough to earn them all three points. It came on the back of a stunning 4-1 drubbing of SC Covilha in the third round of the Taca de Portugal.

Braga vs Portimonense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have never lost to Portimonense in their 17 previous clashes, winning 14.

Braga have won their last four clashes with Portimonense, scoring 11 goals and conceding only thrice.

Portimonense have won their last two clashes and three of their last four.

Braga are unbeaten in their last four league games, winning three.

Braga are winless in their last three games in all competitions.

With 23 goals scored, Braga are the most prolific side in the Portuguese top flight right now; Chaves have scored only 12.

Braga vs Portimonense Prediction

Braga are the stronger side on paper, but their recent struggles mean this could be an open encounter. The Archbishops are winless in their last three games in all competitions and Portimonense will look to pounce on the opportunity to cause an upset.

However, the Marafados are still away from home, and haven't really covered themselves in glory either this season. We expect a close encounter but the home side will prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Portimonense

Braga vs Portimonense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes