Braga vs Portimonense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Braga and Portimonense will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 30 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Nacional in the second leg of their Taca de Portugal semifinal at the same venue. They took a two-goal lead through Uros Racic and Rodrigo Gomes but late goals from Clayton and Dudu saw the visitors draw level.

Despite the setback, Braga's comfortable 5-0 away win in the first leg saw them progress to the final with a 7-2 aggregate victory. They are scheduled to take on Porto in the showpiece event next month.

The Archbishops will turn their attention back to the league, where they currently occupy the third pot, having garnered 68 points from 29 matches. Portimonense sit in 13th place with 33 points to show for their efforts in 29 games.

Los Alvinegros claimed a 1-0 home win over Gil Vicente in the league last weekend. Mauricio's 48th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Braga vs Portimonense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides and Portimonense are yet to register a win. Braga have 14 wins to their name, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2022 when Braga claimed a 2-1 away win.

Braga are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning seven games in this sequence.

Seven of Portimonense's last eight league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Braga have the best defensive home record in the league this term, having conceded just seven goals in 14 games.

Braga vs Portimonense Prediction

Braga had a surprise capitulation in midweek when they let a two-goal lead slip and will be keen to bounce back to winning ways in a game they are expected to win. Artur Jorge's side still have a shot at a top-two finish to secure automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League and a win here would keep them on course for this objective.

Portimonense, by contrast, have little left to play for, although they could be motivated to seek a first win against Braga.

Braga have been impeccable at home in matches they enter as favorites and we are backing the hosts to claim a routine win.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 Portimonense

Braga vs Portimonense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals

