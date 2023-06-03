Braga vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

Braga are set to play Porto at the Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor on Sunday in the final of the Taca de Portugal.

Braga come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Cesar Peixoto's Pacos de Ferreira in the league. Goals from Spanish attacker Alvaro Djalo, winger Ricardo Horta and French forward Simon Banza secured the win for Artur Jorge's Braga.

Porto, on the other hand, beat ten-man Vitoria 3-0 in the league. Goals from Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi, midfielder Otavio and Brazilian striker Evanilson sealed the deal for Sergio Conceicao's Porto.

Braga vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 40 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Porto have won 21 games, lost 10 and drawn nine.

Portugal international Ricardo Horta has 22 goal contributions in 30 league starts for Braga this season.

French attacker Simon Banza has 13 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Braga this season.

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi has 29 goal contributions in 31 league starts for Porto this season.

Brazilian winger Galeno has 11 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Porto this season.,

Braga vs Porto Prediction

Braga are currently 3rd in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They have enjoyed a good season domestically, and a successful cup final would elevate their season to another level.

Attacker Ricardo Horta has been a key player for Braga this season. The 28-year old has been a consistent performer at club level for some time now, and Braga have done well to keep hold of him.

Porto, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league. The cup final could potentially be manager Sergio Conceicao's last game as manager of the club; the former Braga and Nantes boss has been linked with a move to Serie A champions Napoli. Conceicao has been at Porto since 2017; for a manager to last this long at a top European club is certainly an anomaly.

However, it could also be time for Porto to draw an end to the Conceicao chapter and start fresh. Benfica have looked dominant under Roger Schmidt, and some new ideas could be needed to revitalise Porto.

Porto to win this game.

Prediction: Braga 0-2 Porto

Braga vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Porto

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Porto to keep a clean sheet- yes

Poll : 0 votes