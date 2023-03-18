Braga vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2023

Third-placed Braga will entertain second-placed Porto at the Estádio Municipal de Braga in Primeira Liga on Sunday. Both teams have endured similar results in their last six league outings, winning five and losing just once.

The hosts have recorded two wins in a row as they overcame Vizela 4-0 in their away games last Sunday thanks to goals from Al-Musrati, Iuri Medeiros, and Ricardo Horta.

Porto have also recorded two wins in a row and secured a hard-earned 3-2 home win over Estoril Praia last week. Marko Grujić and André Franco's first-half goals were canceled out by Estoril. Mehdi Taremi came off the bench in the 69th minute and scored the winning goal from the penalty spot just four minutes later.

They played out a goalless draw at home in the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan. As they trailed 1-0 on aggregate from the first leg, they were eliminated from the competition.

A win here for the hosts would see them overtake Porto in second place in the league table but a defeat would see Porto open up a five-point lead.

Braga vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Portuguese rivals have crossed paths 132 times in all competitions since 1955. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 88 wins in these meetings.

The hosts have been able to get the better of Porto just 19 times while 23 games have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last eight meetings, with three wins apiece for each side and two games ending in draws. Porto recorded a 4-1 win in the reverse fixture and will be looking to secure a league double for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

Braga have scored at least two goals in five of their last six Primeira Liga meetings against the visitors.

Porto are winless in their last six away games at Braga, suffering three defeats and three games have ended in draws.

Porto have suffered just one defeat in their travels in the Primeira Liga and have won their last four away games.

Braga have won their last five home in Primeira Liga, keeping four clean sheets in that period.

Braga vs Porto Prediction

Os Arcebispos have a solid home record this season, winning 10 of their last 11 games at Sunday's venue. They have also gone unbeaten in their last six home games against Porto and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. They head into the game with a week's rest behind them as compared to the visitors, who will be playing their third game in nine days.

Dragões have a solid record against the hosts but have picked up just three wins in their last 11 meetings. They were able to record a comfortable win in the reverse fixture but might struggle here.

Nonetheless, the two teams are in good touch at the moment and we expect them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Braga 2-2 Porto

Braga vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

