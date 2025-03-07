Braga vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Braga invite Porto to the Estadio Municipal de Braga in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. Braga trail the third-placed visitors by three points.

Braga have lost their last two games, both on their travels. After a narrow 1-0 loss to Benfica in the Taca de Portugal last month, they fell to a 2-1 loss to Rio Ave in the Primeira Liga last week.

Porto, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after two games last week with a 2-0 away triumph over Arouca in the Primeira Liga. Samu Aghehowa broke the deadlock from the spot in the first half before Fabio Vieira doubled their lead in the 77th minute.

Braga vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 137 times across competitions, with Porto leading 92-19.

Porto secured a league double against Braga last season and registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Braga have a 100% home record in 2025, keeping four clean sheets in five games across competitions.

Porto have won three of 13 games across competitions in 2025, with all three wins coming in away games.

Porto are unbeaten in six meetings against Braga, winning five and keeping four clean sheets.

Porto have the second-best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season, conceding 19 times in 24 games.

Braga vs Porto Prediction

Braga have suffered consecutive defeats. They have won their three Primeira Liga home games in 2025, keeping clean sheets. Braga have failed to score in their last two home meetings against Porto.

Rodrigo Zalazar is back in training and is likely to be on the bench. Fran Navarro is ineligible to face his parent team, while Roger Fernandes, Vitor Carvalho and Sikou Niakaté are nursing injuries. Robson Bambu picked up a shoulder injury last week and is a major doubt.

Porto, meanwhile, have won two of their last seven games across competitions, losing one. They are unbeaten in three Primeira Liga away games, winning two and kept two clean sheets.

Marko Grujic, Vasco Sousa, Pepe and Rodrigo Mora are sidelined with injuries, while Fábio Vieira will serve a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign last week.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, expect a closely contested draw.

Prediction: Braga 1-1 Porto

Braga vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

