Braga vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023

Action resumes in Group C of the UEFA Champions League when Braga and Real Madrid go head-to-head at the Estadio Braga Municipal on Tuesday (October 24).

Braga picked up where they left off before the international break, as they cruised to a 2-0 win over Rebordosa in the Taca de Portugal on Thursday.

Artur Jorge’s men havewon their last five games across competitions, including a hard-fought 3-2 win over Union Berlin in their last Champions League outing on October 3.

Braga have picked up three points from their opening two games in Group C and sit second in the group, level on points with third-placed Napoli.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid failed in their quest for a fifth straight win over Sevilla, as they could only salvage a 1-1 away draw in the league on Saturday.

Before that, Carlo Ancelotti’s men were on a four-game winning streak, including a pulsating 3-2 win over Italian champions Napoli in the Champions League a fortnight ago.

Following wins over Union Berlin and Napoli in their first two games, Real Madrid are atop Group C of the continental showpiece.

Braga vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Braga are on a five-game winning streak, their joint-longest run of successive wins since also winning five straight in April.

Real Madrid have lost just one of their seven away games across competitions this season, winning five.

The Portuguese outfit are unbeaten in four of their last five home games, claiming three wins, since August.

Braga vs Real Madrid Prediction

Braga have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks but face a sterner challenge of taking on a star-studded Madrid side. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, expect the La Liga leaders to return to winning ways after their weekend draw in the league.

Prediction: Braga 1-3 Real Madrid

Braga vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Madrid to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Braga’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of Braga’s last nine outings.)