Braga vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2023 

Sporting Braga host Rio Ave in a Primeira Liga matchday 23 fixture on Sunday (March 5).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Vitoria Guimares on Monday (Februay 27). Tiago Silva and Safira scored first-half goals to give Guimares the lead, while Alvaro Djalo scored a consolation goal in the 88th minute before being sent off in injury time. His red card was the third of the game, with Braga receiving two while Tiago Silva was sent off for the hosts.

Rio Ave, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a narrow 1-0 home win over Chaves last weekend. Fabio Ronaldo scored the winner in the 54th minute.

The victory moved them to the ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 27 points from 22 games. Braga, meanwhile, sit in third spot with 49 points.

Braga vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 55th meeting between the two sides, with Braga leading 24-15.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Braga claim a 3-2 away win.

Four of their last six meetings have produced at least three goals.

Braga have won their last nine domestic home games across competitions.

Rio Ave are on a four-game winless run away from home, while their last seven away competitive games have produced two goals or fewer.

Braga have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games across competitions.

Braga form guide: L-L-W-L-W; Rio Ave form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Braga vs Rio Ave Prediction

Braga have hit a rough patch in recent weeks, culminating in their elimination from the UEFA Europa League against Fiorentina. Their poor run has also seen them lose steam in the title race.

With their last two games ending in defeat on the road, the Archbishops will welcome a return to familiar surroundings. They have a strong record in front of their fans, having won their last nine domestic games at home. However, defensive frailty has been their recurring theme.

Braga have shown consistency in winning games where they are the overwhelming favourites, so that trend could continue, and they should win comfortably.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 Rio Ave

Braga vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals

