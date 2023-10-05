Braga vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023 

Braga welcome Rio Ave to the Estadio Municipal for a Primeira Liga matchday eight fixture on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts are coming off dramatic 3-2 win at Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Sheraldo Becker's first-half brace gave the German side a two-goal lead, but Sikou Niakate halved the deficit just before the break.

Bruma drew the game level six minutes into the second half before turning provider for Castro's last-gasp winner in the fourth minute of injury time. Os Arcebispos will turn their focus back to the league, where they won 4-2 at Erstrela in their previous outing

Rio, meanwhile, were at the wrong end of an embarrassing 4-0 home defeat to Moireirense. Joao Camacho scored a brace to help Moireirense claim all three points.

The defeat left them in 16th spot with five points after seven games. Braga, meanwhile, are fifth with 13 points from seven outings.

Braga vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 25 wins and 15 losses in their last 55 games against Rio.

Their most recent meeting in March 2023 saw Braga claim a routine 2-0 home win.

Rio are winless in six league games, losing four.

Braga's last seven games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with the last six producing at least three goals.

Five of their last six meetings, including the last four, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Braga vs Rio Ave Prediction

Braga have had a stop-start campaign in the league, but Artur Jorge's side are in high spirits following their morale-boosting win in Europe. The win made it three wins on the bounce for the Bishops.

Rio, for their part, started the campaign on a winning note but are winless in their next six games.

Braga's games have been richly entertaining in recent weeks, so expect the hosts to claim maximum points in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Braga 4-1 Rio

Braga vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals