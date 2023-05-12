Braga vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14, 2023

Braga entertain last-placed Santa Clara at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in the Primeira Liga on Sunday (May 14).

The hosts suffered their first defeat in the league since February last week. Braga fell to a 1-0 loss at league leaders Benfica, with former Braga star Rafa Silva scoring the only goal of the game. With three games left, they need to avoid dropping points to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, are dead-last in the league with 19 points. Their relegation has been virtually confirmed, as 15th-placed Estoril Praia have 28 points. Nonetheless, they recorded their first win across competitions since November last week, beating Gil Vicente 3-2 at home.

Braga vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 18 times across competitions since 1999, with Braga leading 10-3.

The hosts are unbeaten in six meetings against Santa, keeping four clean sheets.

Braga are unbeaten in ten of their last 11 home games against Santa across competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten at home in 2023 in the Primeira Liga, winning seven of eight games.

Braga have kept clean sheets in six of their last nine home games in the Primeira Liga.

The visitors have lost their last seven away games in the Primeira Liga, failing to score in four.

Only Benfica (72) have outscored Braga (66) in the league this season.

Braga vs Santa Clara Prediction

Braga are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions, keeping five clean sheets. They have suffered just one defeat at home against Santa.

Santa, meanwhile, have struggled all season, winning just once since November. They have won only once on their travels in the league. Braga should capitalise on that to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Santa

Braga vs Santa Clara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ricardo Horta to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes