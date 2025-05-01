Braga vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025 

Braga and Santa Clara will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 32 clash on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Braga.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Famalicao last weekend. They went behind to Justin De Haas' eighth-minute penalty while Rodrigo Pinheiros' 74th-minute own goal settled the contest.
Santa Clara, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Arouca. Ricardinho's first-half brace helped his side claim all three points.
The victory left Os Açorianos in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 50 points from 31 games. Braga are third with 64 points to their name.
Braga vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Braga have 12 wins from the last 20 head-to-head games. Santa Clara were victorious three times while five games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Braga claimed a routine 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Braga are unbeaten in their last seven league games (five wins).
- Santa Clara's last 10 league games have produced less than three goals, with eight games in this sequence seeing one side keep a clean sheet.
- Braga have won their last eight home games across all competitions on the bounce.
- Santa Clara have won just one of their last five away games (two draws).
Braga vs Santa Clara Prediction
Braga are in a fierce battle for third place and an automatic spot in the UEFA Europa League with Porto. They hold a two-point advantage over the Dragons and are the favorites to emerge victorious here. The Archbishops have been in fine form in front of their fans in the last few months, keeping a clean sheet in five of their last seven home games.
Santa Clara are also in the hunt for European qualification. They are one point behind fifth-placed Vitoria Guimaraes.
We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Braga 1-0 Santa Clara
Braga vs Santa Clara Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Braga to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals