Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2024

Braga will lock horns with Sporting at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in the Taca da Liga semi-finals on Tuesday.

Braga booked their place in the last four after finishing as the Group A winners, with a win and a draw in two games. Casa Pia also had a win and a draw in two group-stage games but Braga had a better goalscoring record and advanced into the knockout round on goal difference.

Sporting won their two group-stage games and finished atop the Group C table, scoring six goals and conceding three times in that period. They are the runners-up from the previous edition, losing 2-0 to Porto, and will look to go all the way this season.

Braga recorded their first win of the year last week, recording a comeback 2-1 win over Famalicao in the Primeira Liga, with Álvaro Djaló scoring the match-winner in the 11th minute of added time.

Last season's runners-up are on an eight-game winning run across all competitions. They recorded a 5-2 win in the Primeira Liga over Vizela with Viktor Gyökeres continuing his fine form with a brace.

Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 129 times across all competitions thus far. Sporting have the upper hand in these meetings with 78 wins to their name. Braga have 31 wins in this fixture and 20 games have ended in draws.

The capital club are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Braga and the two teams played a 1-1 draw in the Primeira Liga in September.

They met in the quarter-finals of the Taca da Liga last season, with the Lisbon giants recording a 5-0 win.

They have met five times in the Taca da Liga, with Sporting having a 4-1 lead in wins.

Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Os Arcebispos returned to winning ways after three games on Thursday and will look to continue that form in this match. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet across all competitions since November and have failed to score just thrice in 13 games in that period.

Two of their last three defeats in the Taca da Liga have come against Sporting. They have failed to score in these defeats and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match. Al Musrati is back from a muscle injury and is expected to start here.

Leões have won nine of their last 10 games across all competitions, scoring at least two goals in each of these games and keeping four clean sheets. They have lost just once in their last 10 meetings against their northern rivals, keeping five clean sheets.

Matheus Reis is the only key absentee for the capital club, who missed their league meeting against Vizela due to an illness. Nonetheless, they have a strong squad and will look to count on their in-form attacking trio in this match.

Considering Sporting Lisbon's current goalscoring form and advantage in the head-to-head record, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Braga 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Viktor Gyökeres to score or assist any time - Yes