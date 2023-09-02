Braga vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023

Braga entertain Sporting at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in a Portuguese Primeira Liga showdown on Sunday (September 3).

The hosts have a win and a loss in two games, recording a 4-2 win at Chaves in their previous outing. Braga are playing their first league game in two weeks because of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

The break went well for them, as they joined Porto and Sporting in the elite European competition in the group stage. Braga are 14th in their domestic league.

Sporting, meanwhile, are one of three teams that have a 100% record after three games. Last week, they recorded a narrow 1-0 home win over Famalicao, with in-form striker Paulinho scoring his fourth goal of the season.

Braga vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 128 times across competitions since 1956.Sporting lead 78-31.

Braga were winless in three meetings against Sporting last season, suffering 5-0 away defeats in the Primeira Liga and Taca da Liga, while the home meeting ended in a 3-3 draw.

Sporting are unbeaten in 17 league outings.

They're unbeaten in three games at Braga, winning twice.

Braga have one defeat in six games across competitions, with that loss coming in their campaign opener at home to Famalicao.

Sporting are unbeaten in 10 away games in the Primeira Liga, winning five in a row.

Braga vs Sporting Prediction

Braga have won four straight games across competitions. They have just one win in four meetings against Sporting, though.

The two teams have been evenly matched in their last five meetings at Braga, with two wins apiece. Both teams have scored seven goals in that period.

Sporting, meanwhile, have a 100% record in the league this season after three games. They have scored six goals and conceded three. They have dominated against Braga in recent games, with just one loss in nine games.

Considering the recent history of the two teams, Sporting should have the upper hand again. However, Braga have won four straight games and will be bouyed by their Champions League qualification in midweek. So, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Braga 2-2 Sporting

Braga vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ricardo Horta to score or assist any time - Yes