Braga vs Trofense Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26, 2022 

Braga will host Trofense at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Saturday (November 26) in their opening game of the Taca da Liga.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid Primeira Liga campaign and are alive and well in the race for UEFA Champions League football. Braga picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Portimonense in their final game before the international break, with Iuri Medeiros and Vitinha getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Braga are two-time winners of the domestic cup, last going all the way in the 2019-20 campaign. They were, however, knocked out in the group stage of the competition last season and will hope to fare better this time.

Trofense, meanwhile, have had a disappointing campaign in the Liga Portugal 2, occupying the drop zone with over a third of the season gone. They lost 3-1 to Farense in their last league outing and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup this weekend.

The visitors will return to the group stage of the Taca da Liga this weekend after a six-season absence and will look for a win.

Braga vs Trofense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Braga and Trofense, with the former leading 3-1 and one game drawn.

Trofense are without a clean sheet in their last three games, while Braga have failed to keep one in their last four.

Only three of Braga's nine league wins this season have come at home.

Trofense have picked up just five points away from home in the league this season. Only Oliveirense (3) have picked up fewer.

Braga have scored 29 goals in the league this season. Only Benfica (37) and Porto (31) have scored more.

Braga vs Trofense Prediction

Braga are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won all but one of their last five games across competitions and two of their last three at home.

Trofense, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in their last seven across competitions. They have won just once away all season.

Prediction: Braga 3-1 Trofense

Braga vs Trofense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of Trofense's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of Braga's last four games.)

