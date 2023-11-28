Braga vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Braga and Union Berlin return to action in Group C of the UEFA Champions League when they square off at the Estadio Braga Municipal on Wednesday.

Marco Grote’s visitors are currently on a 15-game winless run and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dire spell.

Meanwhile, Braga cruised through the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal at the weekend when they picked up a comfortable 4-1 victory over Portimonense.

Artur Jorge’s side have now won three of their last four matches in all competitions, with a 3-0 Champions League defeat against Real Madrid on November 8 being the exception.

Braga now return to action in the Champions League, where they are currently third in Group C, four points behind second-placed Napoli heading into the final two matches.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin failed to find their feet as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Augsburg in the Bundesliga last Saturday.

Grote’s side have now gone 15 back-to-back games without a win across all competitions, losing 13 and claiming two draws since a 4-1 victory over Darmstadt on August 26.

Union Berlin, who have picked up just one point from their four Champions League games, will be looking to return to winning ways as they turn their attention to securing a place in the Europa League.

Braga vs Union Berlin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last three meetings between the sides, Braga holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Union Berlin have picked up one win against Jorge’s side, which came in October 2020, when they secured a 1-0 victory on home turf.

The Portuguese outfit are unbeaten in all but one of their last six matches, claiming three wins and two draws since late October.

Union Berlin have failed to win their last 15 matches across all competitions, with their last triumph stretching back to August’s victory over Darmstadt.

Braga have lost just one of their last five home games — picking up three wins and one draw — with a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on October 24 being the exception.

Braga vs Union Berlin Prediction

Braga will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts Union Berlin side who have endured an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign so far. The German outfit are without a win in 15 games on the bounce and we fancy the home side coming out on top once again.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Union Berlin

Braga vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Braga’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last seven outings)