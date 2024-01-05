Braga vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

Braga will entertain Vitoria Guimaraes at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Primeira Liga on Saturday.

Braga vs Vitoria Guimaraes Preview

Both teams sit next to each other in the standings after matchday 15. Braga are in fourth place with 32 points while Vitoria Guimaraes are fifth-placed on 29 points. The hosts are eying the third spot held by giants Porto on 34 points. However, that may be difficult to achieve currently as Porto are expected to defeat 13-placed Boavista on Friday.

Os Arcebispos will head into the clash on the back of two straight wins, with six goals scored against two conceded. They will be keen to maintain that momentum by showing their bite against Vitoria Guimaraes to extend the positive streak. In their last meeting, Braga were defeated 2-1.

Vitoria Guimaraes are unbeaten in their last five games, recording four wins. However, it is not clear if they will be able to maintain that impressive run at Estádio Municipal. Their last three visits ended in two wins and a draw. The visitors could swap places with the hosts if they successfully impose their will in Braga but it seems a tall order.

Os Vimaranenses are still in search of their first top-flight title since their founding 101 years ago. Last season they finished in sixth place. Their objective for this campaign is a top-three spot. They are close, but it's early days yet as 19 more rounds of games are left to play. However, Vitoria Guimaraes must avoid further losses.

Braga vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches against Vitoria Guimaraes.

Braga have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches against Vitoria Guimaraes.

Braga have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Vitoria Guimaraes have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away matches.

Braga have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Vitoria Guimaraes have won four times and drawn once.

Braga vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Braga's leading light in attack has been DR Congo import, Simon Banza, who sits atop the league chart with 14 goals. Ricardo Horta has provided invaluable contributions as well, scoring seven goals.

Vitoria Guimaraes have scored 14 goals less than Braga (39-25) but remain a free-scoring side. Joao Mendes and Andre Silva boast five goals each but the former has been sidelined with an injury.

Braga are expected to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Vitoria Guimaraes

Braga vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Braga to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Braga to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Vitoria Guimaraes to score - Yes