Bragantino vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2024

Bragantino will welcome Botafogo to Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Wednesday.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 victory in the first leg in Rio de Janeiro last week. Junior Santos scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Junio Capixaba's strike to guide Estrela Solitária to victory.

Bragantino followed up this defeat with another 1-0 loss away to Guarani in the Paulista on Sunday. Pablo Thomas scored an eighth-minute strike to guide his side to victory.

Botafogo, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 defeat away to Sampaio Correa in the first leg of their Carioca Taca Rio semifinal tie. All three goals came late in the second half, with Yarlen Augusto and Vitor Sapata scoring either side of Indio to inspire the win.

Bragantino vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides. Botafogo have six wins to their name, Bragantino were victorious twice, while four games ended in draws.

Four of Bragantino's last five games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Botafogo's last eight games in all competitions, including each of the last four, have produced three goals or more.

Botafogo have won their last five competitive games on the bounce.

Five of Bragantino's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Bragantino's last eight games at home have produced less than three goals.

Bragantino vs Botafogo Prediction

Bragantino's defeat in the first leg ended their nine-game unbeaten run across competitions (six wins). They followed up the defeat with another loss domestically and will be aiming to bounce back here.

Botafogo are entering the game with a swagger, having won their last five competitive games on the bounce. Their form in front of goal has been the driving force behind their purple patch, with 16 goals scored in their last five wins. The Rio outfit also have a positive record in this fixture, having won almost half of their historical head-to-head games.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bragantino 1-1 Botafogo

Bragantino vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals