Bragantino vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Bragantino will welcome Palmeiras to Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Wednesday evening in a Brasileiro Serie A 2021 clash.

The two sides are separated by just one point in the table. Bragantino are third in the standings with 11 points from five games. Meanwhile, Palmeiras are right behind them in fourth with 10 points from the same number of matches.

Bragantino are coming off an entertaining 3-2 away win against Flamengo. Chrigor won the game for the away side with virtually the last kick of the game, finding the net in the 98th minute.

Aderlan and Eric Ramires had earlier scored for Bragantino, but their goals were canceled out by a brace from Rodrigo Muniz.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras ran out 2-1 winners in their last league fixture. They prevailed over America Miniero, with Willian scoring both goals for the home team.

Bragantino vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

Bragantino and Palmeiras have clashed on 17 occasions so far. Palmeiras hold the bragging rights with a whopping 15 wins. One game ended in a draw while Bragantino have just one win to show for their efforts in this fixture.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Palmeiras managed to collect all three points away from home. The match ended 0-1 in favor of Verdao. Palmeiras star Roni scored the only goal of the match.

Bragantino form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Palmeiras form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Bragantino vs Palmeiras Team News

Bragantino

Jan Hurtado is on Copa America duty with Venezuela. Luan Candido and Bruno Tubarao continue to recuperate from injuries. Meanwhile, Alerrandro will be unavailable for selection as he tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Injured: Luan Candido and Bruno Tubarao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Covid-19: Alerrandro

International Duty: Jan Hurtado

Reapresentação de elenco = trabalho



Aqui não tem moleza, porque quarta-feira já é dia de mais um jogo complicado. Desta vez contra o Palmeiras.#RedBullBragantino #MassaBruta #NetBetBrasil pic.twitter.com/uLho40Dev7 — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) June 21, 2021

Palmeiras

Gustavo Gomez, Weverton and Matias Vina have all been ruled out with injuries ahead of the game against Bragantino.

Injured: Gustavo Gomez, Weverton, and Matias Vina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bragantino vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Bragantino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cleiton; Aderlan Silva, Bruno, Rech Ortiz, Weverson; Evangelista, Raul; Artur, Ramires, Helinho; Ytalo

Fala, Bigode! 💪👨🏻

Com comentários de Willian, confira como foi nosso treino regenerativo de hoje com exclusividade no Facebook ➤ https://t.co/Y0bcFh4WPR#AvantiPalestra #TVPalmeirasWatch pic.twitter.com/sqnSiShSjb — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) June 21, 2021

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jailson; Rocha, Luan, Renan, Victor Luis; Raphael Veiga, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa; Rony Luiz Adriano, Wesley, Willian

Bragantino vs Palmeiras Prediction

Both sides are in fine form, and fans can expect an entertaining affair on Wednesday. Bragantino and Palmeiras are attack-minded teams, which could result in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bragantino 2-2 Palmeiras

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Peter P