Brann vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Brann and Bodo/Glimt will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 29 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Haugesund. Niklas Castro and Felix Myhre scored first-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Bodo/Glimt claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over already-relegated Aalesund. Nikolai Hopland's 37th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory gave Den Gule Hord an insurmountable lead at the summit of the table and saw them win a third Eliteserien title. Brann sit in second spot on 59 points, nine points behind the champions.

Brann vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides. Glimt have 19 wins to their name. Brann have 17 wins to their name, while seven games ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in April 2023 when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Bodo/Glimt are currently on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions.

Brann are on a 10-game unbeaten streak in the league, winning nine games in this sequence.

There have been at least one goal scored in both halves in each of Bodo/Glimt's last seven games in all competitions.

Brann vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Brann no longer have any opportunity to win the league but will want to take the scalp of the champions. The hosts also have the small matter of guaranteeing a top three spot for a better placement in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Bodo/Glimt have been on a positive run of form, winning seven games on the bounce in all competitions. Knusten Kjetil's side will still be basking in the euphoria of winning the league and may be forgiven for not bringing their A-game here. Furthermore, they will have their sights on their continental engagement and Kjetil might name a weakened team with one eye on Lugano's Conference League visit next Thursday.

We are backing Brann to claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brann 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

Brann vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brann to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals