Brann vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

The Norwegian Eliteserien returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Brann and Molde lock horns at the Braan Stadion on Thursday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with Per Mathias Hogmo’s men suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of HamKam.

Brann maintained their fine run of results in the new Eliteserien campaign as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Haugesund at the Haugesund Stadion last Sunday.

Freyr Alexandersson’s side have now gone eight back-to-back league matches without defeat, picking up six wins and two draws since kicking off the campaign with a 3-0 loss against Fredrikstad in March’s season opener.

Brann have picked up 20 points from their nine Eliteserien matches so far to sit second in the league standings, three points off first-placed Viking.

Molde, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot last weekend when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against HamKam at the Briskeby Stadion.

Hogmo’s men have lost three games on the bounce across all competitions, including a 4-3 extra-time defeat against Kristiansund in the NM Cup fourth round on May 21.

Molde have picked up two wins and two draws from their opening eight Eliteserien games to collect eight points and sit eighth in the table, level on points with ninth-placed HamKam.

Brann vs Molde Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, Molde boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Brann have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Molde have won their last three games against Hogmo’s side, scoring six goals and conceding twice since a 3-2 defeat in October 2023.

Brann are on a run of 10 straight competitive home games without defeat, picking up seven wins and three draws since mid-September.

Molde are unbeaten in five of their most recent six away games across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since the second week of April.

Brann vs Molde Prediction

Molde have endured a slow start to the new league campaign and will head into Thursday’s clash in search of a pick-me-up. However, Brann have been near impenetrable at home and we are backing them to snap their losing streak in this fixture.

Prediction: Brann 2-1 Molde

Brann vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brann to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Molde’s last 10 outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the visitors’ last six games)

