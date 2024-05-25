Brann vs Molde prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2024

Brann and Molde trade tackles in an Eliteserien round 10 fixture on Sunday (May 26). The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Kristiansund.

Kristiansund twice took the lead through Oskar Sivertsen and Sebastian Jarl, but Brann drew level on each occasion through Bard Finne and Felix Myhre.

Molde, meanwhile, suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Sarpsborg 08. Pawel Chrupalla and Stefan Johansen scored first-half goals to give Sarpsborg a 2-1 lead at the break. Sondre Orjasaeter scored a second-half brace to secure maximum points for the visitors.

The loss saw MFK drop to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 17 points from 10 games. Meanwhile, Brann are second with 21 points after 10 games.

Brann vs Molde Head-to-Head

Molde have 31 wins from their last 65 head-to-head game with Brann, who have been victorious on 21 occasions. Their most recent clash in October saw Brann claim a 3-2 comeback home win.

Brann form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Molde form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Brann vs Molde Team News

Brann

Mads Sande, Jonas Torsvik and Niklas Wassberg have been sidelined with injuries for the hosts.

Injuries: Mads Sande, Jonas Torsvik, Niklas Wassberg

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Molde

Jacob Karlstrom, Kristoffer Haugen, Gustav Nyheim, Martin Bjornbak, Oliver Petersen and Veton Berisha are all unavailable due to injuries. Mats Moller Daehli is a doubt.

Injuries: Gustav Nyheim, Martin Bjornbak, Oliver Petersen, Veton Berisha, Jacob Karlstrom, Kristoffer Haugen

Doubtful: Mats Moller Daehli

Suspension: None

Brann vs Molde Predicted XIs

Brann (4-3-3): Matias Dyngeland (GK); Joachim Soltvedt, Ruben Kristiansen, Japhet Sery Larsen, Svenn Crone; Felix Myhre, Sivert Nilsen, Emil Kornvig; Niklas Castro, Bard Finne, Ole Blomberg

Molde (3-5-2): Albert Posiadala (GK); Isak Amundsen, Anders Hagelskjaer, Casper Oybann; Mathias Lovik, Kristian Eriksen, Markus Kaasa, Eirik Hestad, Martin Linnes; Magnus Eikrem, Fredrik Gulbrandsen

Brann vs Molde Prediction

Bodo Glimt's shock draw at home to newcomers KFUM Oslo has given Brann a window of opportunity. A win will see the Bergen outfit go one point clear at the summit.

Molde, meanwhile, have had a poor run of form that has seen them win one of their last four league games, losing twice.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brann 2-2 Molde