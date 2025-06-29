Brann vs Sandefjord Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30th 2025

Brann and Sandefjord bring round 11 of the Norwegian Eliteserien to an end when they go head-to-head at the Brann Stadion on Monday. Andreas Tegstrom’s men will head into the game desperate to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last 15 clashes since August 2009.

Brann were outclassed and outplayed by Bodo/Glimt last time out as they fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat when the two sides squared off at the Aspmyra Stadion.

Freyr Alexandersson’s side have lost two of their most recent three league matches — with a 4-2 win over Kristiansund on June 1 sandwiched between the two defeats — having gone unbeaten in the eight games preceding this run (6W 2D).

Brann have picked up 23 points from their 12 Eliteserien matches so far to sit third in the table, level on points with second-placed Rosenborg.

Meanwhile, Sandefjord turned in a superb team display last time out when they cruised to a 4-0 victory over league strugglers Haugesund on home turf.

This was a much-needed result for Tegstrom’s men, who had lost three of their previous four games in all competitions while conceding 12 goals and scoring six in that time.

Sandefjord have picked up 18 points from their 10 league matches so far to sit sixth in the standings, four points off the top four places.

Brann vs Sandefjord Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Brann boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sandefjord have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Brann are on a 15-game unbeaten run against Tegstrom’s men, claiming nine wins and six draws since a 1-0 defeat in August 2009.

Sandefjord have lost all but one of their last five away matches in the league, with a 1-0 victory over Tromso on May 4 being the exception.

Bran are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 Eliteserien home games, claiming eight wins and three draws since September 2024.

Brann vs Sandefjord Prediction

Brann have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture and will be backing themselves to bounce back from their loss to Bodo/Glimt here.

While we expect Sandefjord to put up a fight, we predict Alexandersson’s men will do just enough to secure all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Brann 2-1 Sandefjord

Brann vs Sandefjord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brann to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of their last 10 encounters)

