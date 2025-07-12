Brann vs Viking Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Brann will welcome Viking to Brann Stadion in a top-of-the-table Eliteserien clash on Sunday. The hosts are in second place in the league table, though they trail the league leaders by nine points.
Bergens stolthet are unbeaten in their last two league games and were held to a 1-1 draw by HamKam in their previous outing. Felix Horn Myhre scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute.
The visitors suffered their first defeat across all competitions since the campaign opener in March earlier this week as they lost 1-0 away to Sarpsborg in the Norwegian Cup semifinals. In their previous league outing, they registered a 1-0 home triumph over Strømsgodset last week.
Brann vs Viking Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 71 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 32 wins. Fotballrepublikken are not far behind with 24 wins, and 15 games have ended in draws.
- Their league meetings last season had ended in 1-1 draws.
- Both teams have drawn three games in the Eliteserien this season. The league leaders have registered 11 wins, three more than the hosts.
- The visitors have scored 39 goals in 15 league games, 14 more than any other side in the Eliteserien this season.
- Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.
- The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last four league outings.
- Bergens stolthet have scored at least two goals in five of their eight home games in the Eliteserien this season.
- The league leaders have suffered just one loss in the league this season, with that loss registered away from home in the campaign opener.
Brann vs Viking Prediction
Fotballrepublikken are unbeaten in their last two league games, scoring one goal apiece in both. Notably, they have won just one of their last eight home games in this fixture, failing to score in four.
The Dark Blues are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak in the Eliteserien, recording 11 wins. They have won five of their last six away league games, scoring 16 goals.
The league leaders are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings against the hosts, recording five wins. With that in mind and considering their current form in the league, we back the visitors to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Brann 1-2 Viking
Brann vs Viking Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Viking to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes