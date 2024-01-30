Brann Women vs St. Polten Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st January 2024

Brann Women will entertain St. Polten Women at Åsane Arena in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday.

Brann Women vs St. Polten Women Preview

This is the final matchday of the 2023–24 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage. Most of the teams already know where they stand except those in Group C and D. Brann are through to the quarter-finals as they sit second in Group B with 10 points behind French giants Lyon on 13 points.

The Norwegian side are eying top spot to avoid an eventual clash with title holders Barcelona in the next round. However, with Lyon enjoying a +10 goal differential as opposed to +1 for Brann, the hosts will likely finish behind. Lyon could improve their points and goal difference against Slavia Prague.

Polten have been eliminated from the race, as they sit bottom of the group with one point after five outings. They have conceded 11 goals so far in the group stage, the second highest number behind Rosengård (15). In the reverse fixture, Brann prevailed 2-1 at Polten’s home ground, NÖ Arena in St. Pölten.

The Austrian champions are competing in the Group Stage for the first time, having finished in the round of 32 in their previous campaigns. With nothing at stake, the visitors will unlikely put up a fight against Brann in the upcoming game. Polten have lost all the matches they have played on the road in the group stage.

Brann Women vs St. Polten Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brann have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.

Brann have scored seven goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Brann are appearing in the UEFA Women's Champions League for the second time while Polten boast seven participations.

Polten have scored two goals and conceded 10 in their last 10 matches.

Brann have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Polten have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Brann Women vs St. Polten Prediction

Justine Kielland has been Brann’s main attacking threat, with two goals to her name in the group stage. She will be looking to boost her tally against the visitors.

Maria Mikolajová is the scorer of Polten’s only goal in the group stage so far. She will relish the prospect of wrapping up their campaign with another strike.

Brann are expected to come out on top based on form.

Prediction: Brann Women 3-1 St. Polten Women

Brann Women vs St. Polten Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brann Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brann Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Polten Women to score - Yes