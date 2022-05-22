Brasiliense vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2021-22

Brasiliense will play host to Atletico Mineiro in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil third-round clash on Monday.

The Alvinegro head into the game with a three-goal advantage after cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory back in April’s reverse leg.

Brazilian lower tier outfit Brasiliense suffered a huge blow in their Copa do Brasil title hunt as they fell to a 3-0 first-leg defeat against Atletico Mineiro on April 20.

However, they head into Monday’s game fresh off the back of a 2-1 home victory over Ceilândia in the Serie D.

Brasiliense, who have now won each of their last three outings, will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and complete an incredible cup comeback.

Atletico Mineiro, on the other hand, maintained their sensational run in the Copa Libertadores as they claimed a 3-1 win over Independiente last time out.

They are now unbeaten in all but one of their last 23 games across all competitions, with a 2-1 loss to America Mineiro on May 7 being the only exception.

Atletico Mineiro have equally enjoyed a solid start to the Serie A campaign as they currently sit second in the standings with 12 points from seven games.

Brasiliense vs Atletico Mineiro Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Atletico Mineiro claiming a 3-0 victory in their first encounter back in April.

Brasiliense Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Brasiliense vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Brasiliense

The hosts remain without versatile midfielder Ferrugem after the 34-year-old came off with a shoulder injury back in February.

Injured: Ferrugem

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro

Dodô, Eduardo Vargas and Mariano are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Monday's game.

Injured: Dodô, Eduardo Vargas, Mariano

Suspended: None

Brasiliense vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Brasiliense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edmar Sucuri; Kenyan, Badhuga, Gabriel Henrique, Erick Daltro; Aldo, Railon; Tobinha, Jenner Zottele, Luquinhas; Aloísio

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Guga, Rever, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana; Jair, Allan; Ademir, Savio, Keno; Hulk

Brasiliense vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Off the back of a comfortable first-leg victory, Atletico Mineiro will head into the game full of confidence as they look to keep their stunning cup run going. Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the sides, we predict Atletico Mineiro will pick up where they dropped off and come away with a second straight win over the hosts.

Prediction: Brasiliense 0-2 Atletico Mineiro

