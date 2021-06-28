Brazil 1-1 Ecuador: Player ratings as Selecao's winning run is arrested by Angel Mina | Copa America 2021

Brazil's winning run in the Copa America 2021 was halted by Ecuador after Angel Mena canceled out Eder Militao's opener.

The holders had already confirmed their place in the quarter-finals and were looking to wrap up the first round with a 100% record. Militao put the Selecao ahead just minutes before half-time after heading a cross from Everton into the net. But Mena restored parity for La Tri in the 53rd minute following mayhem inside the Brazil penalty area.

The draw was enough for Ecuador to join Brazil in the knockout rounds. They will now face the winners of Group A, a position likely to be claimed by Argentina. Defending champions Brazil will take on the fourth-placed side from Group A.

Here are the player ratings for Brazil:

Brazil Player Ratings

Alisson - 7/10

Brazil custodian Alisson was clinically beaten for the goal but otherwise had a fine performance between the sticks. He saved his side the blushes of a late defeat with a brilliant stop to deny Mena.

Emerson - 6.5/10

He made a few rough challenges and received some too. Emerson faced a physically tough evening. But performance-wise, he was strong in the air and read the game brilliantly. Everton ended the match with five clearances, three tackles and three interceptions to his name.

Eder Militao - 7/10

The Real Madrid star scored a glorious looping header to put Brazil in front and discharged his regular duties at the back with aplomb. Militao recorded five clearances and two interceptions, and won six of his seven attempted duels.

3 - Brazil are the only team to have scored more than one headed goal in the Copa América 2021 (3). Éder Militão's goal was the third consecutive goal the Brazilian National Team scored with a header. Flying. pic.twitter.com/9emyVh2hJU — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) June 27, 2021

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

It was a relatively quiet night for Marquinhos, but he dealt well with the problems Ecuador posed. The PSG skipper also blazed a late header well off target too.

Renan Lodi - 6/10

Lodi had a decent game, but went down injured just minutes into the second-half. He was eventually subbed off in favor of Danilo.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

The anchorman in Brazil's midfield, Fabinho's positioning allowed their attackers to roam forward. He also recycled the ball excellently, making four recoveries and winning two aerial duels.

Douglas Luiz - 6/10

He was involved in a few heavy duty challenges and also played a crucial role in moving the ball to advanced positions.

Lucas Paqueta - 6/10

Paqueta saw two efforts go begging in the first-half where he looked dangerous. His impact waned after the break.

Roberto Firmino - 5/10

The Liverpool ace has impressed very occasionally in this campaign and tonight was another no-show from him. Firmino didn't have even a single shot to show for his efforts.

Everton - 7/10

His pinpoint delivery allowed Militao to score Brazil's only goal. Everton continued to be a menace from set-pieces thereafter.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Like Firmino, Jesus was completely devoid of attacking flair. Ecuador had little to no trouble dealing with the Manchester City man.

Substitutes

Danilo - 6/10

Danilo came on for Lodi in the 48th minute and showed more attacking intent with his adventurous forays.

Casemiro - 7/10

Brazil looked more balanced with Casemiro manning the midfield after coming on in the 63rd minute. But this time, it didn't translate into on-field success.

Richarlison - 7/10

The Everton forward came on in the 78th minute. Richarlison's darting runs through the middle gave Ecuador plenty of headaches.

Vinicius Junior - 6/10

Vinicius almost grabbed a winner after coming on in the 63rd minute. But his effort after a counter attack flew narrowly wide of target.

Everton Ribeiro - N/A

Ribeiro played the final quarter in place of Paqueta but was rarely seen in the game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra