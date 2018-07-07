Brazil 1-2 Belgium: Hits and flops from the game, World Cup 2018

Belgium will now face France in the semi-final

Belgium emerged victorious in their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal encounter against Brazil at the Kazan Arena to ensure their qualification to the last four of the competition for the first time since 1986. Roberto Martinez tweaked his style heading into this crunch game and the gamble paid off handsomely for the Red Devils, who certainly looked the part against the Selecao on the night.

It took Belgium just 13 minutes to break the deadlock when Fernandinho horrifyingly scored into his own net after a well-worked set-piece routine. Brazil were pegged back after conceding the early goal and Belgium quickly forced the initiative on the Selecao by establishing their authority on the game through swift counter-attacking moves.

Kevin De Bruyne extended their lead in the 31st minute when the Manchester City midfielder unleashed a thunderous shot from outside the area to beat Alisson after Romelu Lukaku had conjured a daring run from midfield in one of Belgium's signature counter-attacks from the game.

Brazil dominated possession and continued to push forward only to be denied by the heroics of Thibaut Courtois in goal for Belgium. Renato Augusto pulled a goal back for the Selecao in the 76th minute, after coming off the bench, but it was a little too late to salvage something from the game.

The result now means that Belgium will face France in the first Semi-final of the competition while Brazil have now been eliminated by a European nation in each of the last four editions of the World Cup. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best and worst performers from this enthralling encounter at the Kazan Arena:

#5 Hit - Vincent Kompany (Belgium)

Kompany was a leader at the back for Belgium

This game against Brazil was perhaps Vincent Kompany's biggest test yet after coming back from injury and he was a commanding presence at the back for Belgium on the night. The defender proved to be serious threat from set-pieces on numerous occasions and he even played a small yet significant part in the build-up to the Red Devils' first goal of the night, courtesy of Fernandinho's arm.

The Manchester City skipper looked very composed on the ball and was not shy of playing it out from the back. Kompany was a solid rock at the back for Belgium and has now answered his critics in emphatic fashion, following this resounding performance that will do his confidence a world of good.