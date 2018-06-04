Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Brazil 2-0 Croatia: 5 talking points

The Seleccao began preparations for the World Cup on a positive note.

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 01:31 IST
4.14K

Brazil beat Croatia in their first warm-up game
Brazil beat Croatia in their first warm-up game

Neymar returned to action after a long injury layoff with a bang as he scored a stunner to set Brazil on their way to a comprehensive 2-0 win over Croatia.

After a sluggish first half that saw the Blazers hold their nerves and fight valiantly, the PSG's stars introduction after the break changed the whole complexion of the match and the Seleccao suddenly burst into life. 

Croatia were subsequently forced to stay back in their own half for large spells, but couldn't stop Neymar from getting on the scoresheet. A raft of substitutions deep into the match alleviated the intensity, but Roberto Firmino sealed a win with an injury time strike.

There's plenty to ponder here. But let's focus on the 5 main talking points of the match:

#1 Neymar’s return is a massive boost for Brazil

Neymar makes a fine return to the Brazil side
Neymar makes a fine return to the Brazil side

Out of action for almost three months with an injury, Neymar finally got back into the thick of the things when he replaced Fernandinho ahead of the second-half. It was a massive boost for Brazil, who were fretting over the fitness of their talisman until a few days ago. But his introduction was a welcome sight and it reflected in the spurt in their momentum.

Suddenly, the Seleccao were buoyant in their proceedings. They were more threatening going forward and Coutinho’s subsequent shift back into the midfield allowed Neymar to take control. Following a few promising first touches and incisive passes, the PSG starlet then tried to test the Croatian backline with a few shots, before going full pelt in the final few minutes.

Skilfully evading his marker, Neymar cut inside from the left and struck with absolute venom, as the ball hit the underside of the bar and crashed into the back of the net. That was the goal Brazil were waiting for; the fans were waiting for. And the 26-year old not only broke the deadlock but also turned in a highly encouraging performance today with the World Cup just under 2 weeks away.

Page 1 of 5 Next
International Friendlies 2018 Brazil Football Croatia Football Roberto Firmino Neymar Football Top 5/Top 10 Anfield Stadium
Germany 0-1 Brazil: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-1 Brazil: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Top 5 surprise teams at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 players who should never have been made captain
RELATED STORY
Past vs Present: Ronaldinho vs Neymar - Who is Brazil's...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Brazil's 3-0 win over Russia
RELATED STORY
10 things a football fan can do during the international...
RELATED STORY
6 instances when players proved their doubters wrong
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group D
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Friendlies 2018
Matches Points Table
June - Week 2
FT SPA SWI
1 - 1
FT BAR BEL
0 - 0
Today ARM MOL 08:30 PM
Today SER CHI 11:30 PM
Today MOR SLO 11:30 PM
Tomorrow ITA NET 12:15 AM
Tomorrow KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
Tomorrow RUS TUR 09:30 PM
Tomorrow ROM FIN 11:00 PM
Tomorrow LUX GEO 11:30 PM
06 Jun NIG CZE 06:30 PM
06 Jun BEL HUN 10:30 PM
06 Jun NOR PAN 10:30 PM
07 Jun BEL EGY 12:15 AM
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
08 Jun IRA LIT 08:30 PM
08 Jun SWI JAP 10:30 PM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
10 Jun ISR ARG 12:00 AM
10 Jun TUN SPA 12:15 AM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018