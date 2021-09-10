Brazil 2-0 Peru: Player ratings as rejuvenated Neymar inspires Seleccao past Los Incas | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Brazil beat Peru 2-0 at the São Lourenço da Mata to continue their 100% record in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Everton Ribeiro and Neymar scored apiece for Selecao, who extended their winning run in the campaign to eight games from eight.

In a highly improved performance from their dour victory over Chile last week, the home team seemed back at their usual self.

They created better chances and had more shots on target, whilst also holding their guard firmly when Los Incas were on the frontfoot.

In what's been a rollercoaster week for the 2019 Copa America champions, this is a nice way to wrap up their commitments for the month.

FULLTIME:



Brazil 2-0 Peru



Goals by Éverton Ribeiro & Neymar. Overall, it was a way better game than the last one. We played attacking football for 90% of the time. pic.twitter.com/Aux9kz9E71 — 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) September 10, 2021

With 24 points collected from 24, Tite and co. march on with qualification almost confirmed.

Here are the player ratings for Brazil:

Weverton - 7/10

With Peru lacking in their usual attacking flair, Weverton had a fairly comfortable evening in goal. His distribution skills were excellent too. Another clean sheet in the bag.

Danilo - 7/10

The Brazil right-back ran his socks off and linked-up well going forward. But overall, his output was just average.

Lucas Verissimo - 8/10

A superb performance from Verissimo, who marked his return to starting XI with a bang. Solid, positionally aware and excellent reading of the match, Verissimo made three clearances and interceptions each, whilst completing 95% of his passes.

🇧🇷 Lucas Veríssimo contra o Peru:



✅ 56/56 passes certos

⚔️ 4 desarmes

💣 Nenhuma perda de posse



ℹ️ 7,5 no Índice Footstats 🥇



Aproveitou muito bem a chance como titular e mostrou toda sua qualidade! pic.twitter.com/kP3LdXSVMi — Footstats I2A (@Footstats) September 10, 2021

Eder Militao - 8/10

Complimenting the 26-year-old just as stoically was Militao, who blocked everything that came his way. He gave his goalkeeper an easy night in the process. He won all four ground duels too and made an excellent headed clearance as well.

Eder Militao Vs Peru



90 touches

71 accurate passes

93.4% pass accuracy

4 Clearances

1 blocked shot

3 interceptions

3 tackles

Dribbled past 0 times

4 ground duels won

5/5 accurate long balls



Oozes pure class . pic.twitter.com/mB6mC192wv — MilitãoXtra (@MilitaoXtra) September 10, 2021

Alex Sandro - 7.5/10

He may no longer be the attacking force he once was but Sandro is making up for that with solid defensive performances. The Juventus star timed his tackles to perfection and distributed the ball with unerring accuracy.

Everton Ribeiro - 7.5/10

Strong on the ball with a keen eye for passing, the winger got Brazil rolling with an early strike. He won five ground duels and made three tackles as well.

Gerson - 7/10

He was sloppy and roughed up by Peru a few times but still had a decent performance.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

With Militao marshaling the space behind him, Casemiro had the liberty to drive forward. He brought balance to the side and provided six long balls.

Lucas Paqueta - 8/10

A huge menace down the left flank, Paqueta offered an outlet from his side of the pitch. He linked-up with the likes of Barbosa and Neymar with inch-perfect long balls.

Gabriel Barbosa - 6/10

Besides a few good passes here and there, Barbosa was toothless in the attack. He never attempted a single cross or a shot in 84 minutes of action. Tite should've taken him off much earlier.

Neymar - 9/10

A night of redemption for Neymar, who sprung back to life following a listless performance against Chile. As always, the PSG star was a creative force for Brazil and also got back on the scoresheet. He's credited with the assist for Everton too.

Neymar in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers:



🏟 6 Games

⚽️ 6 Goals

🅰️ 5 Assists



11 G/A in 6 Games 😳 pic.twitter.com/8ul8X0MOxF — 𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 (@Neymoleque) September 10, 2021

Substitutes

Matheus Cunha - 6/10

His passing was on point but didn't do much to influence the game in any meaningful way.

Dani Alves - 6.5/10

Thirty-eight and still going strong, Alves came off the bench to produce a strong cameo. One cannot help but think he could've made a bigger impact than Danilo had the former Barcelona man started ahead of him.

Bruno Guimaeres - 6/10

He didn't have much time for conjuring anything substantial but his passing was excellent.

Hulk - 4/10

He was barely even seen after coming on. It's almost as if the game just flew by him.

Edenilson - 6/10

The 31-year-old made his international debut today and made some good first touches. Needs more time to prove his worth though.

