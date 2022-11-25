Brazil 2-0 Serbia: 5 Talking Points as a brace from Richarlison seals a comfortable win for Selecao | 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Brazil started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win against Serbia on Tuesday, November 24.

The Selecao entered this game on the back of seven wins in as many games and are the bookies' favorites to win the World Cup. Head Coach Tite picked a squad with youth and experience as he looked to win his country's sixth world cup trophy.

Serbia, on the other hand, won four and drew one of their last five games across competitions. They were looking to make a strong start in Group G as they would likely have to go head-to-head with Switzerland for a qualifying berth.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



Logo mais a bola rola para a estreia do Brasil na Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022



#FIFAWorldCup #WorldcupQatar2022 #SelecaoBrasileira Escalação da Seleção Brasileira CONFIRMADA!Logo mais a bola rola para a estreia do Brasil na Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022 Escalação da Seleção Brasileira CONFIRMADA! Logo mais a bola rola para a estreia do Brasil na Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022#FIFAWorldCup #WorldcupQatar2022 #SelecaoBrasileira https://t.co/3p9P1ZZPZm

Brazil made a strong start to the game and dominated proceedings in the early exchanges as they kept the ball for extended spells. They had 59% possession of the ball in the first half and attempted four shots with two of them on target. Serbia, on the other hand, had 41% of the ball and attempted just one shot which was off target.

Both the teams did create chances but of poor quality, as they racked up a cumulative xG of 0.32 in the first half. The teams went into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol Fim dos 45 minutos iniciais.



Vamos, Brasil! Fim dos 45 minutos iniciais.Vamos, Brasil! ⏰ Fim dos 45 minutos iniciais. Vamos, Brasil! 🇧🇷🙏 https://t.co/XO6HoqMr8s

Brazil came out for the second period with all guns blazing as they looked to put their subpar performance in the first half behind them. They kept the same possession stats with 59% of the ball in the second period. However, they attempted 18 shots, of which six were on target.

Richarlison opened the scoring for Brazil as he put them ahead after 62 minutes with a well-taken goal. He added another goal 11 minutes later to give the Selecao some breathing space at 2-0. Both managers then turned to their benches as they looked to rotate their squads.

Brazil held on to secure an important 2-0 win. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Serbia put up a good fight in the first half

Despite not hitting the target and having just 41% of the ball, Serbia looked determined not to concede in the first half and succeeded. Aleksandr Mitrovic gave Thiago Silva and Marquinhos a tough time but the service into his path was not good enough from Serbia's midfielders and wingers.

Dusan Tadic, too, had a decent game but failed to make a telling contribution as he ended up on the losing side.

#4. Brazil live up to their tag of 'favorites to win the World Cup'

Brazil were set-up with their midfield and defense compact and their attackers ready to counter at every given opportunity. This allowed them to make the most of the space they got when the game opened up in the second period. Alisson looked composed between the sticks while Danilo and Alex Sandro provided stability in wide areas.

Richarlison scored the two decisive goals in the second half as the Selecao began the World Cup on a winning note.

#3. The Selecao have incredible bench depth

Brazil scored two vital goals before they reached the midway point of the second half, allowing Tite to experiment a bit and give his substitutes a few minutes of game time.

Despite being 2-0 up, the Selecao brought on the likes of Arsenal pair Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, Manchester United duo Fred and Antony, and Real Madrid's Rodrygo. This shows just how much the team is structured to compete at various junctures in the tournament.

#2. Neymar hobbled off after 80 minutes as Tite will lose sleep over his fitness

Neymar was subbed off after 80 minutes and replaced by Antony. However, cameras caught a glimpse of him limping next to his team's dugout with his right sock off, indicating a possible ankle or foot injury.

B/R Football @brfootball Neymar left the pitch with an apparent ankle injury Neymar left the pitch with an apparent ankle injury 😞 https://t.co/8YcaVSIGOT

Naturally, there have been concerns from all over for Neymar but Tite assured he would play in the World Cup as soon as they have clarity around the scans that will come out in the next one or two days.

#1. Serbia made the wrong substitutions at the wrong time in the game

Having started with just one striker up front, Serbia knew they were playing a risky game as the Selecao started with four men up front. Mitrovic did a good job as the lone striker but often looked like he needed support. With Dusan Vlahovic on the bench, many expected coach Dragan Stojkovic to bring him on.

However, the coach made attacking changes only after Richarlison had already put his side ahead in the 62nd minute. This did not give them enough time to settle as the substitutes were chasing the game from the get-go.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes