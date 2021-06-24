Brazil 2-1 Colombia: Player ratings as Casemiro nets dramatic 100th-minute winner | Copa America 2021

Brazil mounted a late comeback to down Colombia 2-1 on matchday four of Copa America 2021.

Roberto Firmino and Casemiro scored in the final 20 minutes of the game to cancel out Luis Diaz's early opener for Colombia and continue Brazil's winning run in the competition.

Earlier, Los Cafeteros took a shock lead just ten minutes into the game when Diaz converted a perfectly-weighted free-kick from Juan Cuadrado. Just when it seemed like they were headed for a repeat of the 2015 Copa America result when Brazil lost 0-1 to Colombia, Firmino headed home in the 78th minute to restore parity.

The goal was contentious, as the ball came off the referee in the build-up, infuriating the Colombian players.

After a long check, the goal was allowed to stand. Brazil pushed for the winner, which they found through Casemiro in the 100th minute when the Real Madrid star headed in a Neymar corner.

It was a smash-and-grab victory for the holders, who were uncharacteristically poor on the day. But the result confirmed the hosts as Group B winners. On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams:

Brazil Player Ratings

Neymar inspired Brazil to another victory at Copa America 2021.

Weverton - 7/10

The Brazil custodian had absolutely no chance with Diaz's effort but was rarely called into action, as his team piled the pressure on Colombia for most of the game.

Danilo - 7/10

Danilo was a huge attacking threat from the flanks and made a few good crosses too.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The PSG star marshalled Brazil's backline with aplomb and read the game brilliantly.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

Brazil's veteran centre-back didn't put a foot wrong in the game. Silva used his wealth of experience to keep Colombia's attackers at bay.

Alex Sandro - 7/10

He went into the books early on but produced a good attacking performance, driving forward with purpose and stretching Colombia's defence wide.

Everton Ribeiro - 6/10

The midfielder struggled to exert his influence on the game. Ribeiro was hooked off at half-time to avoid getting sent off, as he had gone into the referee's books for a foul.

Casemiro - 8/10

Brazil's unlikely hero, Casemiro, popped up with a late, late header to help down Colombia, capping off a decent individual performance.

Fred - 7.5/10

He was key in regaining possession for Brazil and linked up well with his marauding forwards.

Richarlison - 7/10

Richarlison made a couple of excellent runs down the middle, which had Colombia on the ropes, but his finishing at times was poor.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Though never a direct threat, Jesus worked hard to make something happen for Brazil. He missed a good chance at the hour mark when he failed to convert a loose ball.

Neymar - 7/10

He missed an open chance to score for Brazil, albeit from a tight angle. But Neymar made up for that with a superb corner kick to set up Casemiro for the winner.

Ratings of Brazil's substitutes against Colombia:

Renan Lodi - 8/10

Lodi set up Firmino for Brazil's equaliser with a lovely cross.

Lucas Paqueta - 6/10

He attempted an audacious effort from outside the box, which missed the target and was rarely seen in the game otherwise.

Everton Soares - 5/10

The 25-year old replaced Jesus in the 77th minute but could hardly test Colombia.

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

Firmino triggered Brazil's comeback with a late headed effort, latching onto Lodi's superb cross from close range.

Gabriel Barbosa - 6/10

He got on the ball a few times after replacing Richarlison but didn't produce anything of note.

